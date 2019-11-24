#2019PresidentialElection/Romania’s Embassy in UK: There is risk of slight congestion at some London polling stations



The Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland warns in a post on its Facebook page that 'there is a risk of slight congestion' at the two polling stations in the Stratford area and at the station in the Barking area, where on Sunday during the first five hours of the day over 3,000 Romanians voted in the runoff of the presidential elections. "To avoid the risk of waiting 30-40 minutes to exercise your voting rights, we recommend that people living in #DAGENHAM, #NEWHAM, #ILFORD, #ROMFORD, #BARKING, #STRATFORD, #ENFIELD use one of the other 16 polling stations in London,'' the message says. ''The closest are the two polling stations at ICR London 1 Belgrave Square, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 8PH if you intend to vote today at # Elections President of Romania,'' the embassy recommends. In London, 19 polling stations were set up, of which 12 in the northern part of the city, most of them registering about 1,500 voters after 2 days of voting. Throughout the United Kingdom, 72 polling stations were organized, and until Sunday, at 16:00, Romania's time, over 118,000 Romanian voted at the polls and 309 by mail. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)