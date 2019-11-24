AGERPRES wins for 15th time Trophy in ’News Agencies’ section at Gaudeamus Book Fair



AGERPRES National News Agency has won for the fifteenth time the Media Trophy in the 'News agencies' section granted by the organizers of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair. The award was presented by Georgica Severin, president - general director of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company, at the festivities held on this occasion, on Sunday, at Romexpo exhibitional centre. Since the establishment of the Gaudeamus Trophies, in 1997, AGERPRES has won the award in the 'News Agencies' section in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)