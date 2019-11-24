#2019PresidentialElection/ Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 44.31 pct



The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 44.31 pct, on Sunday, at national level, until 18:00, , according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau. As many as 8,072,538 people voted, of whom 4,599,438 in urban areas, and 3,473,100 in rural areas. In Bucharest, the turnout at the polls was 46.22pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) #2019PresidentialElection/ Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 44.31 pct.The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 44.31 pct, on Sunday, at national level, until 18:00, , according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau. As many as 8,072,538 people voted, of whom 4,599,438 in urban areas, and 3,473,100 in rural areas. In Bucharest, the turnout at the polls was 46.22pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]