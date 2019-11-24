#2019PresidentialElection / AEP - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 56.68pct; Dancila - 43.32pct



Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 56.68pct, and Viorica Dancila - 43.32pct of votes, after counting 42,836 votes from 100 polling stations in Romania. According to the Permanent Election Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 24,278 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 18,558. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]