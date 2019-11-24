#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: I will get involved in creating new majority



President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Sunday evening that he will be involved in creating a new parliamentary majority. "Now, after this victory, there are many things to do, there are many things to repair. I will get involved in creating a new majority, a majority composed of the democratic parties that will lead Romania to modernization, to Europeanization, to normal Romania. I promise you one more thing: I will be a fully involved president for Romania. It is a significant defeat for the PSD, but we must be realistic. We have won an important battle, but the war has not yet been won. We need to vote also in local and parliamentary elections. Only when the PSD is sent to the Opposition will we be able to do what the Romanians have asked us today. Only then can we make Romania normal, Romania as we all want it. In normal Romania there will be and must be Liberal voters, there will have to be USR-PLUS [(Save Romania Union -Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party], PMP [People Movement's Party], UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] voters and yes, there must PSD [Social Democratic Party] voters too. I do not have a war with the PSD voters, I have a war with the PSD that is trying to cling on to power in counties, in communities and that is why I invite you, dear Romanians, to stay connected, continue to vote in large numbers. It is extremely important," said Iohannis, after the announcement of the results of the exit polls, according to which the current head of state has won a new term in office. He stressed that there are not "several Romanias". "In normal Romania, there must be a place for researchers, doctors, construction workers and all the Romanians in the diaspora, and the pensioners who want to be respected. You see that there are not several Romanias, as some mistakenly claim, there is only one Romania, our Romania of all of us and we all have to pitch in to build a normal Romania and we will all get involved and create a new parliamentary majority together with all the democratic parties and I promise you that we will create a normal Romania that all Romanians want," the head of state said. He also had a message for PNL leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "Mr. Prime Minister, towards normal Romania!" Iohannis told him. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

