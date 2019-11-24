#2019PresidentialElection / Dancila: PSD wins back votes lost in European Parliament elections



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won back the votes it lost in the European Parliament elections, said PSD leader Viorica Dancila, the party's presidential candidate, after the announcement of the exit polls that give the victory to Klaus Iohannis. "PSD, today, has regained the confidence of the Romanian citizens who voted for us in 2016. We have won back the votes we lost in the elections to the European Parliament and today we have over 3 million votes, which means we have the number of votes we had in the parliamentary elections in 2016 and which allowed us to take power. I am fully convinced that the number of votes today helps us, obliges us and in this respect we will do everything possible to win the local elections and the parliamentary ones. We have at this moment an exit-poll result, we will collect all the minutes in the territory, we will make parallel counts, because then we will really know the result of today's votes. (...) Other statements will be made after we have the final result of the vote," said Viorica Dancila, at the PSD headquarters. The PSD president congratulated, in context, "all those who voted". "I want to thank especially those who voted wholeheartedly, I want to thank all my colleagues in the territory, I want to thank the PSD mayors, supporters and activists, all those who wanted to replace hatred and disunity with unity and confidence," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

