#2019PresidentialElection/ Voter turnout as of 21:00 hrs: 49.87 pct



The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 49.87pct, on Sunday, at the national level, until 21:00, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 9,086,421 Romanians voted, of whom 5,255,844 in urban areas, and 3,830,594 in rural areas. According to the BEC spokesman, Mircea Preotescu, the turnout was 50.45% in the urban area and 49.11% in the rural area. In Bucharest, turnout was 54.38%. A higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov (68.57%), Cluj (62.06%), Sibiu (58.13%), Brasov (56.63%) and Giurgiu (55.90%) . A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (22.86%), Covasna (25.86%), Satu Mare (37.83%), Vaslui (37.53%) and Bacau (43.13%). In Bucharest, the turnout was 54.38% overall, and by districts: District 1 - 62.08%, District 2 - 55.35%, District 3 - 46.81%, District 4 - 56.20%, District 5 - 50.52%, District 6 - 60.05%. The total number of voters who showed up at the polls is 9,086,539, of whom 7,839,019 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists. According to the BEC site, by age, the most numerous were voters ranging between 45 and 64 years old, followed by the over 65 range, then the 35 - 44 year old category, those aged 25 - 34, the last being young people between the ages of 18 and 24. In the counties, turnout was as follows: * Alba - 54.89% * Arad - 49.01% * Arges - 54.22% * Bacau - 43.13% * Bihor - 49.35% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 50.40% * Botosani - 43.87% * Brasov - 56.63% * Braila - 47.27% * Buzau - 49.56% * Caras-Severin - 46.12% * Cluj - 62.06% * Constanta - 53.20% * Covasna - 25.86% * Calarasi - 48.07% * Dambovita - 53.00% * Dolj - 51.45% * Galati - 45.37% * Giurgiu - 55.90% * Gorj - 51.17% * Harghita - 22.86% * Hunedoara - 50.93% * Ialomita - 45.04% * Iasi - 45.34% * Ilfov - 68.58% * Maramures - 45.42% * Mehedinti - 52.13% * Mures - 43.88% * Neamt - 44.50% * Olt - 54.00% * Prahova - 53.23% * Satu Mare - 37.83% * Salaj - 48.36% * Sibiu - 58.13% * Suceava - 44.93% * Teleorman - 53.06% * Timis - 55.11% * Tulcea - 46.10% * Vaslui - 37.53% * Valcea - 52.76% * Vrancea - 47.42% At the first round of the presidential elections this year, until 21.00, 47.66% of the voters had showed up at the polls. In 2014, at the second round of presidential elections, until 21.00, 62.04% of the voters had voted. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ Voter turnout as of 21:00 hrs: 49.87 pct.The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 49.87pct, on Sunday, at the national level, until 21:00, according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 9,086,421 Romanians voted, of whom 5,255,844 in urban areas, and 3,830,594 in rural areas. According to the BEC spokesman, Mircea Preotescu, the turnout was 50.45% in the urban area and 49.11% in the rural area. In Bucharest, turnout was 54.38%. A higher turnout was registered in the following counties: Ilfov (68.57%), Cluj (62.06%), Sibiu (58.13%), Brasov (56.63%) and Giurgiu (55.90%) . A lower turnout was registered in the counties of Harghita (22.86%), Covasna (25.86%), Satu Mare (37.83%), Vaslui (37.53%) and Bacau (43.13%). In Bucharest, the turnout was 54.38% overall, and by districts: District 1 - 62.08%, District 2 - 55.35%, District 3 - 46.81%, District 4 - 56.20%, District 5 - 50.52%, District 6 - 60.05%. The total number of voters who showed up at the polls is 9,086,539, of whom 7,839,019 voters are registered with the permanent voter lists. According to the BEC site, by age, the most numerous were voters ranging between 45 and 64 years old, followed by the over 65 range, then the 35 - 44 year old category, those aged 25 - 34, the last being young people between the ages of 18 and 24. In the counties, turnout was as follows: * Alba - 54.89% * Arad - 49.01% * Arges - 54.22% * Bacau - 43.13% * Bihor - 49.35% * Bistrita-Nasaud - 50.40% * Botosani - 43.87% * Brasov - 56.63% * Braila - 47.27% * Buzau - 49.56% * Caras-Severin - 46.12% * Cluj - 62.06% * Constanta - 53.20% * Covasna - 25.86% * Calarasi - 48.07% * Dambovita - 53.00% * Dolj - 51.45% * Galati - 45.37% * Giurgiu - 55.90% * Gorj - 51.17% * Harghita - 22.86% * Hunedoara - 50.93% * Ialomita - 45.04% * Iasi - 45.34% * Ilfov - 68.58% * Maramures - 45.42% * Mehedinti - 52.13% * Mures - 43.88% * Neamt - 44.50% * Olt - 54.00% * Prahova - 53.23% * Satu Mare - 37.83% * Salaj - 48.36% * Sibiu - 58.13% * Suceava - 44.93% * Teleorman - 53.06% * Timis - 55.11% * Tulcea - 46.10% * Vaslui - 37.53% * Valcea - 52.76% * Vrancea - 47.42% At the first round of the presidential elections this year, until 21.00, 47.66% of the voters had showed up at the polls. In 2014, at the second round of presidential elections, until 21.00, 62.04% of the voters had voted. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...)



Dedeman Getting Ready for Store #50 in Zalau and #51 in Bucharest Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and the largest actor on the DIY retail market, will open store number 50 in Zalau at the end of December or early in January and the next store after that will open in Ghencea, (...)



United Group Becomes Competitor of Orange and Digi for Telekom Romania Telecommunications group United Group, which has operations in seven countries in the region, is held by US-UK private equity firm BC Partners and has just signed the deal to take over Vivacom, Bulgaria’s largest telecom for EUR1.2 billion, has entered the data room prepared by Barclay’s for the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

