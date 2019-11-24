#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 91.07%; Dancila - 8.93%



Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday in the second round of the presidential elections 91.07% and Viorica Dancila - 8.93%, after the count of 3,145 votes in 13 countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 2,864 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 281. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)