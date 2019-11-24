#2019PresidentialElection/Over 908,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote on 3rd day of voting



Over 908,000 Romanians in the diaspora have turned out to vote on Sunday as of 21:00, in the presidential election runoff. In addition there are 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the BEC data, most Romanians who turned out to vote in the diaspora were in Italy - over 189,000. In the UK, there were over 163,000 voters and in Germany over 153,000 Romanians turned out to vote. In Spain, the country with most polling stations - 143 - registered a turnout of approximately 130,000 voters. Romanians abroad started voting on Friday and can still voice their option until Sunday evening. A number of 835 polling stations were set up for them, open during the weekend between 7:00 and 21:00 local time. Electors who at 21:00 are at the polling station and those in line outside can cast ballots until 23:59 local time. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)