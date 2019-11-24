#2019PresidentialElection /CURS-Avangarde exit poll: Klaus Iohannis - 64.8pct, Viorica Dancila - 35.2pct



National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate Klaus Iohannis won 64.8 pct in the runoff in Sunday’s presidential elections, while Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila obtained 35.2 pct, according to the exit poll of the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group. The data is valid for 19:30 hrs and only for the polling stations on the Romanian territory, without taking into account the stations from abroad. According to a simulation conducted by the two institutes, in a result that would include the diaspora, Iohannis would get 67 pct and Dancila - 33 pct. The sample for the exit poll consisted of 400 polling stations, being a stratified one, on urban and rural areas and on historical regions. The number of interviewees was over 23,000. The rate of refusal to respond was about 18 pct. According to CURS-Avangarde, given the weight of refusals and other difficulties encountered in the polling stations, independent of the survey institutes, the assumed margin of error envisaged for the survey conducted in the sample of polling stations in Romania is of plus / minus 2.5 pct (this margin includes in addition to the maximum standard deviation calculated and the errors determined by the high rate of refusals of about 18 pct and other difficulties encountered in the field), at a confidence level of 95 pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection /CURS-Avangarde exit poll: Klaus Iohannis - 64.8pct, Viorica Dancila - 35.2pct.National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate Klaus Iohannis won 64.8 pct in the runoff in Sunday’s presidential elections, while Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila obtained 35.2 pct, according to the exit poll of the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group. The data is valid for 19:30 hrs and only for the polling stations on the Romanian territory, without taking into account the stations from abroad. According to a simulation conducted by the two institutes, in a result that would include the diaspora, Iohannis would get 67 pct and Dancila - 33 pct. The sample for the exit poll consisted of 400 polling stations, being a stratified one, on urban and rural areas and on historical regions. The number of interviewees was over 23,000. The rate of refusal to respond was about 18 pct. According to CURS-Avangarde, given the weight of refusals and other difficulties encountered in the polling stations, independent of the survey institutes, the assumed margin of error envisaged for the survey conducted in the sample of polling stations in Romania is of plus / minus 2.5 pct (this margin includes in addition to the maximum standard deviation calculated and the errors determined by the high rate of refusals of about 18 pct and other difficulties encountered in the field), at a confidence level of 95 pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...)



Dedeman Getting Ready for Store #50 in Zalau and #51 in Bucharest Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and the largest actor on the DIY retail market, will open store number 50 in Zalau at the end of December or early in January and the next store after that will open in Ghencea, (...)



United Group Becomes Competitor of Orange and Digi for Telekom Romania Telecommunications group United Group, which has operations in seven countries in the region, is held by US-UK private equity firm BC Partners and has just signed the deal to take over Vivacom, Bulgaria’s largest telecom for EUR1.2 billion, has entered the data room prepared by Barclay’s for the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37% Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69% Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and (...)



#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52% Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - (...)

