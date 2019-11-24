#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 92.89%; Dancila - 7.10%



Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 92.89%, and Viorica Dancila - 7.10%, after the count of 55,226 votes in the countries where the stations closed. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis garnered 51,300 votes (92.89%), and Viorica Dancila - 3,926 (7.10%). AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)