#2019PresidentialElection/AEP - provisional data (nationwide) - Iohannis - 63%; Dancila - 37%



Klaus Iohannis obtained on Sunday, in the presidential election runoff, 63% of the votes, and Viorica Dancila - 37%, after the count of 8,817,440 votes from polling stations in Romania, representing 97%. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 5,562,056 votes (63%), and Viorica Dancila - 3,255,262 (37%). AGERPRES/(AS - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)