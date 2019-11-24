#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.31%, Dancila - 10.69%



Klaus Iohannis won 89.31% of the votes on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.69%, after the counting of 10,719 votes in the countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 9,573 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 1,146. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)