#2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52%



Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 113,977. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection / BEC - provisional data (nationwide): Iohannis - 60.48%; Dancila - 39.52%.Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 60.48%, and Viorica Dancila - 39.52% of votes, after the counting of 288,424 votes from polling stations in Romania. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis obtained 174,447 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 113,977. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]