#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.19%, Dancila - 10.81%



Klaus Iohannis won 89.19% on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.81%, after the counting of 9,816 votes in 43 countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 8,755 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 1,061. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor:: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simna Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional data (diaspora): Iohannis - 89.19%, Dancila - 10.81%.Klaus Iohannis won 89.19% on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, and Viorica Dancila - 10.81%, after the counting of 9,816 votes in 43 countries where the polling stations closed. According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Iohannis garnered 8,755 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 1,061. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor:: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simna Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]