Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks



The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...) Romania Has 9 Systemically Important Banks.The nine systemically important banks in Romania are Banca Transilvania, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, CEC Bank, Alpha Bank Romania, Garanti Bank Romania and OTP Bank Romania. These banks are also the largest lenders by assets in this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]