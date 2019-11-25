 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Last polling stations abroad close
Nov 25, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Last polling stations abroad close.
The voting abroad in the presidential election runoff ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 21:00hrs, local (7:00hrs Romania’s time). After the stations in Romania closed on Sunday at 21:00hrs, the voting continued abroad, according to the local time zones, in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, the U.S., Uruguay, and Venezuela. For the November 24, 2019 presidential election, 835 polling stations were set up abroad where a number of 926,574 electors cast their vote. Moreover, postal voting was also an option, with 17,503 Romanians choosing this method to express their electoral option, according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Thus, a number of 944,077 electors voted abroad. The largest voter turnout abroad was reported in Italy (almost 190,000 voters), the UK (over 170,000), Germany (over 154,000), Spain (over 131,500), the Republic of Moldova (over 52,000) and France (over 45,000). Romanians abroad had three days to vote in each round of this presidential election. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Rodia State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Leu Falls To 4.7765 Units Vs Euro The Romanian leu on Tuesday lost ground against the euro, as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.7765 to the European currency.

Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Eyes 50% Higher Turnover, Of RON15M, In 2019 Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group registered revenue of RON11.5 million in January-October 2019, up 29% from the same period in 2018, and a net profit of RON4 million, up 8% on the year.

BCR, BRD, Raiffeisen Bank Take Over CIT ONE Lenders Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), BRD Groupe Société Générale and Raiffeisen Bank Romania have signed a deal to split ownership of CIT ONE, one of the largest local integrated services for the transport, processing and storage of cash and other (...)

Romania's Budget Gap Widens to 2.8% of GDP in Jan-Oct, Govt Sees Year-End Gap at 4.3% Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON28.83 billion in January-October, or 2.8% of the gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed Tuesday.

Romania to dispatch 50-strong rescue team to Albania in aftermath of 6.4-magnitude quake Romania will dispatch a 50-strong search and rescue help to Albania to help the country in the aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat said Tuesday. "After the earthquake, we were informed by the European Civil Protection that the mechanism was (...)

JLL: Modern Stock Of Real Estate Properties In Romania Tops 11 Million Sqm End-Sept 2019 The modern stock of commercial real estate properties in Romania – offices, industrial and retail space - exceeded 11 million square meters at the end of September 2019, after being delivered projects of over 800,000 sqm in 2019 alone, according to data from real estate consulting firm (...)

President Klaus Iohannis:Increase in minimum wage is not a request of trade unions,it is a necessity and it will be done President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that the minimum wage will be increased because it is a necessary measure. "The increase in the minimum wage is not a request of trade unions, it is a necessity and it will be done," President Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |