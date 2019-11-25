 
Knives sharpened as Social Democrats get ready to tackle defeat in presidential elections / Leader Dancila says she would not resign
Knives sharpened as Social Democrats get ready to tackle defeat in presidential elections / Leader Dancila says she would not resign.
The custom of the biggest political party in post-Communist Romania, the Social Democrats -PSD, long seen as inheritors of the former Communists - is to remove their leader following a defeat in presidential elections. On Sunday night, as PSD’s candidate Viorica Dancila suffered a significant defeat against incumbent, Liberal president Klaus Iohannis in presidential elections, knives were sharpening again within the party.

