The fact that the diaspora voting went so smoothly proves that a civic exercise of such amplitude only succeeds through the combined efforts of authorities, citizens and the civil society, shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), on Monday sent to AGERPRES. As soon as the voting ended abroad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs asked the diplomatic missions to analyze the manner in which the overall electoral process unfolded and to identify aspects that might need improvement for the next election. "The analysis was sent to the relevant institutions, which will know to ensure the best voting conditions for the Romanian citizens abroad in the next election," specified MAE. The voting ended abroad at 7:00 am, Romania’s time, under normal circumstances, without any incidents recorded, informed MAE. "The very good organisation of the voting process abroad was the result of the combined human and logistic efforts, both at the level of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, and at the level of the MAE Central Office, with 835 polling stations having been organised for the first time and with the voting process taking three days to complete abroad for the first time," pointed out the Minister. In order to manage all this effort the best way, more than 85 per cent of the MAE staff, especially the staff at the diplomatic missions, consular offices and other representative offices of Romania abroad, were involved in the organisation of the vote, both in the preparation and the unfolding of the presidential election during the three days of each round. According to the MAE, all these efforts facilitated a record in what concerns the number of Romanian citizens who voted abroad, 926,574, plus 17,503 Romanians who voted by correspondence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ MAE: Diaspora voting success was due to the combined efforts of authorities and citizens.The fact that the diaspora voting went so smoothly proves that a civic exercise of such amplitude only succeeds through the combined efforts of authorities, citizens and the civil society, shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), on Monday sent to AGERPRES. As soon as the voting ended abroad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs asked the diplomatic missions to analyze the manner in which the overall electoral process unfolded and to identify aspects that might need improvement for the next election. "The analysis was sent to the relevant institutions, which will know to ensure the best voting conditions for the Romanian citizens abroad in the next election," specified MAE. The voting ended abroad at 7:00 am, Romania’s time, under normal circumstances, without any incidents recorded, informed MAE. "The very good organisation of the voting process abroad was the result of the combined human and logistic efforts, both at the level of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, and at the level of the MAE Central Office, with 835 polling stations having been organised for the first time and with the voting process taking three days to complete abroad for the first time," pointed out the Minister. In order to manage all this effort the best way, more than 85 per cent of the MAE staff, especially the staff at the diplomatic missions, consular offices and other representative offices of Romania abroad, were involved in the organisation of the vote, both in the preparation and the unfolding of the presidential election during the three days of each round. According to the MAE, all these efforts facilitated a record in what concerns the number of Romanian citizens who voted abroad, 926,574, plus 17,503 Romanians who voted by correspondence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

