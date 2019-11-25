#2019PresidentialElection/Partial results: Iohannis - 65.88%, Dancila - 34.12%



In the November 24 presidential runoff, Klaus Iohannis won 65.88% of the valid votes to his challenger Viorica Danncila's 34.12%, after the count of the votes from 99.67% of the polling stations, Spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu said on Monday. He mentioned that Iohannis garnered 6,437,151 valid votes to Dancila's 3,334,466, according to the centralised partial results as of 10:30hrs Monday. Preotescu specified that data from 19,522 polling stations out of a total of 19,586 polling stations were centralised, representing 99.67%. Voter turnout was 9,953,659, representing 54.46% of the total number of voters registered with the permanent voter lists. The number of valid votes cast - 9,771,617, representing 98.17% of the total number of voters who showed up to vote. According to the BEC spokesperson, the total number of null votes is 181,962, representing 1.83% of the total number of voters who went to the polls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)