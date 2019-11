Allianz-Tiriac Posts 3% Higher Underwritten Gross Premiums In Jan-Sept 2019



Allianz-Ţiriac, the second largest insurance company in Romania, on Monday said it registered 3% higher underwritten gross premiums on the year in January-September 2019, and an operating profit of RON99 million.