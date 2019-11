Romania’s Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis Wins Reelection



Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis comfortably won the the country’s presidential elections run-off on Sunday, gaining almost two thirds of the vote against social-democrat leader Viorica Dancila. Romania’s Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis Wins Reelection.Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis comfortably won the the country’s presidential elections run-off on Sunday, gaining almost two thirds of the vote against social-democrat leader Viorica Dancila. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]