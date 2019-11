Libra Internet Bank Opens Unit In Slobozia; Reaches A Total 54 In Romania



Libra Internet Bank has reached 54 units in Romania after opening a unit in Slobozia, specialized in providing lending and savings solutions for the agribusiness customers.