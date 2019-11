Switzerland’s Sika To Acquire Construction Materials Manufacturer AdePlast



Swiss mortar and construction adhesive manufacturer Sika will be acquiring Romanian-held building materials manufacturer Adeplast, following a decision of Adeplast shareholders. Switzerland’s Sika To Acquire Construction Materials Manufacturer AdePlast.Swiss mortar and construction adhesive manufacturer Sika will be acquiring Romanian-held building materials manufacturer Adeplast, following a decision of Adeplast shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]