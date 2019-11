What Moldova's Socialist leader Dodon tells re-elected Romanian counterpart Iohannis



The president of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon has congratulated Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis over his re-election in a presidential poll on Sunday. He used a Facebook message to convey that the two countries should "stay away from false geopolitical debates".