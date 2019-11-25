Top SocDem member openly calls for resignation of party leaders after defeat in presidential elections
Nov 25, 2019
Camps are shaping up in a battle for power within Romania’s biggest political party, the Social Democrats (PSD), in wake of the defeat suffered by their candidate, party president and ex-PM, in presidential elections on Sunday. In statements made on Monday morning, an influential member of the PSD leadership openly invoked the need of a resignation.
