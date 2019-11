Romanian capital market cements its growth 10 months into the year



By rbj >>>All the indices of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) posted double-digit growth rates after the first 10 months. BET-TR, which also includes the dividends, went up by 40%, while BET-FI surged by 22% from the beginning of the year. The Romanian capital market cemented its robust (...)