ING Bank Romania Net Profit Grows 13% in Jan-Sept, to RON599M



Lender ING Bank Romania, the local division of Dutch group ING, on Monday said its net profit grew 13% on year in the first nine month of 2019, to RON599 million, while its revenues grew 13%, to RON1.53 billion, on higher volumes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]