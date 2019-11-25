#2019PresidentialElection/ Election observer coalition finds presidential runoff compliant with fundamental rights and freedoms



Member organizations of the 'Fiecare Vot' Coalition consider that the fundamental rights and freedoms have been complied with at the November 24 presidential runoff. The conclusion is based on information provided by 750 observers placed at 1,075 polling stations in the country and abroad out of a total of 19,586 polling places, said Maria Krause, independent electoral expert with 'Observatorul Electoral', one of the 12 member organizations of the 'Fiecare Vot' Coalition. "The second round of the election for the President of Romania unfolded with the observance of the fundamental rights and freedoms. The electoral authorities fulfilled their legal duties and organized the electoral process efficiently. Compared to the first round, the atmosphere of the election campaign was more polarised, both candidates had the possibility to get their message through to the electorate without restrictions, but the absence of debate between the candidates has affected the communication of the presidential contenders' key message," Krause told a news conference on Monday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)