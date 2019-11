​SocDem Dancila resigns from party leadership following presidential defeat - sources



The leader of Romania's biggest party, Viorica Dancila of the Social Democrats (PSD), has reportedly been persuaded to resign as party president after her defeat in presidential elections on Sunday, sources told HotNews.ro on Monday afternoon. [Read the article in HotNews]