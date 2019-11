Otopeni Airport Headed to 15 Million Passengers After 6.8% Rise in Jan-Sep



Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport, the largest airport in Romania, served 11.2 million passengers in the first nine months, 6.8% more than in the year-ago period, Airports Council International (ACI) Europe data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]