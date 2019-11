​Romanian budget deficit to reach 4.3% by end of year - correction report



The budget deficit of Romania may go up to 4.3% by the end of the year, according to a draft correction published by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. It confirmed a previous HotNews.ro report on Monday that said the deficit for the year would stay between 4.1-4.3%. [Read the article in HotNews]