 
Romaniapress.com

November 26, 2019

Faced with Revenue Decline, PNL Government Set to Go with Over 4% of GDP Deficit
Nov 26, 2019

Faced with Revenue Decline, PNL Government Set to Go with Over 4% of GDP Deficit.
The PNL (National Liberal Party) government is to announce how it will adjust the 2019 budget and as things are right now, it is forced to raise the deficit to 4% of GDP and keep the spending level as undertaken or push it to less than 3% of GDP, which means cutting 10 billion lei (EUR2 (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Leadership of Romanian Social Democrats changed after troubled talks The leadership of Romania&#39;s biggest party, the Social Democrats (PSD), was dissolved late on Tuesday and an interim leader is taking over, sources told HotNews.ro as PSD bosses met in a special session. The news was later confirmed (...)

UBB, American researchers discover "flying dragon" in Transylvania A Romanian-American research team discovered a species of dwarf dinosaurs, that is called "the flying dragon", which presents elements unique in the world. "Albadraco - &#39;the flying dragon&#39; of Transylvania, an important discovery of the Romanian-American research (...)

Russia's ambassador in Bucharest, summoned to Foreign Ministry for "unacceptable" position of diplomatic mission Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with a recent posting on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission, which the Romanian side describes as "unacceptable". According to the representatives of the (...)

UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table" Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Velery Kuzmin was summoned urgently to the Romanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over a recent, unprecedented attack on the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta of Romania, official sources have told HotNews.ro.UPDATE In a statement later on Tuesday, the (...)

Ludovic Orban: Little by little PSD will get close to extinction Head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban refrained Tuesday from commenting on the current situation in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but stressed that this party is the Liberals&#39; political adversary and "unless it understands that we are in a (...)

Romania's Prognosis Commission Lowers 2019 GDP Growth Projection to 4% Romania has lowered its economic growth projection for this year to 4%, from a previous forecast of 5.5%, according to the autumn forecast of the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission.

Central Bank Approves Bogdan Dragoi as BRD Board Member Romania's central bank has approved former finance minister Bogdan Dragoi as a board member of BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, the third largest bank by assets in Romania, the lender said in a statement Tuesday.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |