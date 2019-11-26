Faced with Revenue Decline, PNL Government Set to Go with Over 4% of GDP Deficit



The PNL (National Liberal Party) government is to announce how it will adjust the 2019 budget and as things are right now, it is forced to raise the deficit to 4% of GDP and keep the spending level as undertaken or push it to less than 3% of GDP, which means cutting 10 billion lei (EUR2 (...)