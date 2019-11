Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Eyes 50% Higher Turnover, Of RON15M, In 2019



Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group registered revenue of RON11.5 million in January-October 2019, up 29% from the same period in 2018, and a net profit of RON4 million, up 8% on the year. Organic Fertilizer Producer Norofert Eyes 50% Higher Turnover, Of RON15M, In 2019.Organic fertilizer producer Norofert Group registered revenue of RON11.5 million in January-October 2019, up 29% from the same period in 2018, and a net profit of RON4 million, up 8% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]