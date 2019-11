Romania's Budget Gap Widens to 2.8% of GDP in Jan-Oct, Govt Sees Year-End Gap at 4.3%



Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON28.83 billion in January-October, or 2.8% of the gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed Tuesday. Romania's Budget Gap Widens to 2.8% of GDP in Jan-Oct, Govt Sees Year-End Gap at 4.3%.Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON28.83 billion in January-October, or 2.8% of the gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]