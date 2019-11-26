JLL: Modern Stock Of Real Estate Properties In Romania Tops 11 Million Sqm End-Sept 2019



JLL: Modern Stock Of Real Estate Properties In Romania Tops 11 Million Sqm End-Sept 2019

The modern stock of commercial real estate properties in Romania – offices, industrial and retail space - exceeded 11 million square meters at the end of September 2019, after being delivered projects of over 800,000 sqm in 2019 alone, according to data from real estate consulting firm JLL.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]