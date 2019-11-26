Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in October
Nov 26, 2019
Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in October.
Private lending in Romania grew 0.6% (+0.1% in real terms) in October compared with September, to RON268.294 billion, central bank data showed Tuesday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
UBB, American researchers discover "flying dragon" in TransylvaniaA Romanian-American research team discovered a species of dwarf dinosaurs, that is called "the flying dragon", which presents elements unique in the world.
"Albadraco - 'the flying dragon' of Transylvania, an important discovery of the Romanian-American research (...)
Ludovic Orban: Little by little PSD will get close to extinctionHead of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban refrained Tuesday from commenting on the current situation in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but stressed that this party is the Liberals' political adversary and "unless it understands that we are in a (...)