Poland’s Citronex Rents 4.000 Sqm Of Storage Space In Logistics Park MLP Bucharest West



Polish Citronex Group, one of the world's largest banana importers and distributors, has leased 4,000 square meters of storage space within logistics park MLP Bucharest West, its second distribution center in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]