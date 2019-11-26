Romania to dispatch 50-strong rescue team to Albania in aftermath of 6.4-magnitude quake



Romania will dispatch a 50-strong search and rescue help to Albania to help the country in the aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat said Tuesday. "After the earthquake, we were informed by the European Civil Protection that the mechanism was activated, including by the Albanian Embassy. With the approval of Minister Vela, our team is already in preparation. We spoke to the Defence Ministry, who will help us with transportation; the agreement of Defence Minister Ciuca was secured. Fifty people of the the search and rescue team of Special Emergency Unit with the Emergency Inspectorate (IGSU), which is our United Nations-authorised team for such a mission, is about to leave for Albania this after-noon with the equipment they need," Arafat told Digi 24 private broadcaster in a phone conversation. He said that several teams were requested, and the response time is very important. "The response time is very important, because the earthquake is considered a major emergency. If you go after a day, two, it is too late. So, fortunately, we will be able to leave in a few hours and with the support of our colleagues from the Air Force, the mission will be carried out until tonight. (...) The team will act in the area until the search-and-rescue operations are stopped," said Arafat. At least six people died in Albania on Tuesday after a 6.4-magnitude stroke, the strongest in recent decades, according to the Reuters and AFP news agencies. Several buildings collapsed, and 150 people were injured, with residents getting trapped under rubble. The earthquake took place at 02:54hrs, GMT, 10 kilometers deep, north of the coastal city of Durres, which is located about 30 kilometers west of Tirana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania to dispatch 50-strong rescue team to Albania in aftermath of 6.4-magnitude quake.Romania will dispatch a 50-strong search and rescue help to Albania to help the country in the aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat said Tuesday. "After the earthquake, we were informed by the European Civil Protection that the mechanism was activated, including by the Albanian Embassy. With the approval of Minister Vela, our team is already in preparation. We spoke to the Defence Ministry, who will help us with transportation; the agreement of Defence Minister Ciuca was secured. Fifty people of the the search and rescue team of Special Emergency Unit with the Emergency Inspectorate (IGSU), which is our United Nations-authorised team for such a mission, is about to leave for Albania this after-noon with the equipment they need," Arafat told Digi 24 private broadcaster in a phone conversation. He said that several teams were requested, and the response time is very important. "The response time is very important, because the earthquake is considered a major emergency. If you go after a day, two, it is too late. So, fortunately, we will be able to leave in a few hours and with the support of our colleagues from the Air Force, the mission will be carried out until tonight. (...) The team will act in the area until the search-and-rescue operations are stopped," said Arafat. At least six people died in Albania on Tuesday after a 6.4-magnitude stroke, the strongest in recent decades, according to the Reuters and AFP news agencies. Several buildings collapsed, and 150 people were injured, with residents getting trapped under rubble. The earthquake took place at 02:54hrs, GMT, 10 kilometers deep, north of the coastal city of Durres, which is located about 30 kilometers west of Tirana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Leadership of Romanian Social Democrats changed after troubled talks The leadership of Romania's biggest party, the Social Democrats (PSD), was dissolved late on Tuesday and an interim leader is taking over, sources told HotNews.ro as PSD bosses met in a special session. The news was later confirmed (...)



UBB, American researchers discover "flying dragon" in Transylvania A Romanian-American research team discovered a species of dwarf dinosaurs, that is called "the flying dragon", which presents elements unique in the world. "Albadraco - 'the flying dragon' of Transylvania, an important discovery of the Romanian-American research (...)



Russia's ambassador in Bucharest, summoned to Foreign Ministry for "unacceptable" position of diplomatic mission Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with a recent posting on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission, which the Romanian side describes as "unacceptable". According to the representatives of the (...)



UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table" Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Velery Kuzmin was summoned urgently to the Romanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over a recent, unprecedented attack on the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta of Romania, official sources have told HotNews.ro.UPDATE In a statement later on Tuesday, the (...)



Ludovic Orban: Little by little PSD will get close to extinction Head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban refrained Tuesday from commenting on the current situation in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but stressed that this party is the Liberals' political adversary and "unless it understands that we are in a (...)



Romania's Prognosis Commission Lowers 2019 GDP Growth Projection to 4% Romania has lowered its economic growth projection for this year to 4%, from a previous forecast of 5.5%, according to the autumn forecast of the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission.



Central Bank Approves Bogdan Dragoi as BRD Board Member Romania's central bank has approved former finance minister Bogdan Dragoi as a board member of BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, the third largest bank by assets in Romania, the lender said in a statement Tuesday.

