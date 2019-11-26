 
November 26, 2019

Nov 26, 2019

President Klaus Iohannis:Increase in minimum wage is not a request of trade unions,it is a necessity and it will be done.
President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that the minimum wage will be increased because it is a necessary measure. "The increase in the minimum wage is not a request of trade unions, it is a necessity and it will be done," President Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.   The President has also argued that it will be difficult to fit the limit of 3 percent budget deficit next year, taking into account that money is also needed for the payment of some increases established by the previous governance, but also for public investments. "I have also discussed (...) a little about the budget for 2020. I don’t know whether the deficit within the 3 percent margin can be achieved, probably further work will be carried out at Finance, however we should be realistic. The previous Governments have made all kind of promises, certain increases have been established by law and cannot be ignored or neglected. People have their expectations and they shouldn’t be deceived. On the other hand, it’s necessary to resume a serious national public investment programme, which will definitely help the national economy. Thus, from this point of view, for now, the situation of the 2020 budget is a complicated one and we will discuss more on this matter," Klaus Iohannis stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

