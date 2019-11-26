Romanian Leu Falls To 4.7765 Units Vs Euro
Nov 26, 2019
Romanian Leu Falls To 4.7765 Units Vs Euro.
The Romanian leu on Tuesday lost ground against the euro, as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.7765 to the European currency.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
UBB, American researchers discover "flying dragon" in TransylvaniaA Romanian-American research team discovered a species of dwarf dinosaurs, that is called "the flying dragon", which presents elements unique in the world.
"Albadraco - 'the flying dragon' of Transylvania, an important discovery of the Romanian-American research (...)
Ludovic Orban: Little by little PSD will get close to extinctionHead of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban refrained Tuesday from commenting on the current situation in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but stressed that this party is the Liberals' political adversary and "unless it understands that we are in a (...)