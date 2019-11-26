Most beautiful ecotourism destinations, promoted on Youtube Discover Eco-Romania



The most beautiful ecotourism destinations in Romania will be promoted as part of an initiative entitled "Ecotourism Weeks of Romania", part of a program unfolded as a first in our country, with films presenting these areas to be posted on Youtube channel Discover Eco-Romania. "For seven weeks in a row we will show the public a film about the most spectacular, beautiful, full of charm eco-destinations, seen through the objective of nature photographer Mihai Moiceanu. The first released today [26 November], is the trailer Discover Eco-Romania. Then, on the Youtube channel Discover Eco-Romania, we will have weekly films about the Tara Hategului - Retezat, Tinutul Zimbrului, Eco Maramures, Baile Tusnad and its surroundings, Tara Dornelor, Craiului Forest, Transylvania's Hills," reads a release for AGERPRES. The promotion initiative "The Ecotourism Weeks of Romania" is part of the program "Development of ecotourism destinations in Romania", a joint initiative of the Romanian-American Foundation and of the Partnership Foundation in Miercurea Ciuc, which is implemented by seven destination management units, coordinated by the Ecotourism Association of Romania. According to the quoted source, these destinations represent an offer of 200 products and services, "which are available for nature lovers, outdoor activities, talking with locals and tasty food". At this moment, in the ecotourism network, there are over 180 guesthouses, over 1700 kilometers of hiking, cycling and thematic routes. Also, the figure of 100,000 hosted tourists was exceeded, with over 250,000 overnight stays, adds the release. The concept of ecotourism destination is recognized by the government sector, Romania having, as a first, an international system of evaluation and certification of these destinations. So far, five ecotourism destinations have been evaluated and recognized: Eco Maramures, Zarnesti - Piatra Craiului, Tinutul Zimbrului, Tara Hategului - Retezat and Tara Dornelor, mentions the press release.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

