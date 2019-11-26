Romania throws away 6,000 tons of food daily



6,000 tons of food are thrown away daily, in Romania, stated the coordinator of the Department for Durable Development, Laszlo Borbely. "We throw away 6,000 tons of food daily, in Romania, 2.2 million tons per year. It's very much, although, I say again, in the EU we are on an honorable place as compared to other countries that throw away even more," stated on Tuesday Borbely, at the international conference titled "Together we fight food waste," organized by the Department for Durable Development of the Government, in partnership with the Association Sarbatoarea Gustului (Taste Celebration - e.n.). According to him, over 50 pct of food waste are from households, which means "it's about us, citizens, it's about how we manage the household. (...) Studies were made, many would want to be able to collect food waste, they could put them to use, but there needs to be a system in place, the food degrades, an incorrect estimate of the quantity when we go and buy food, excessive shopping, so 11.9 of food bought is thrown away; in Europe the average is double, so we stand a little bit better, but we still have much to do," stated Borbely. He then said that in Romania 15 pct of the population is obese. "We don't stand bad here either, but as compared to 2014 this percentage increased, so we are more obese in 2019 than in 2014, and a third [of the population] is overweight", said Borbely. He stated that in Romania one child in two aged up to six is at risk of poverty and social exclusion, a much higher percentage than the European average. "We are on ninth place in the top of the most wasteful countries from the perspective of food waste. 1.3 billion tons of food are thrown away and 820 million people don't have sufficient food daily," said Borbely.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

