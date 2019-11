Central Bank Approves Bogdan Dragoi as BRD Board Member



Romania's central bank has approved former finance minister Bogdan Dragoi as a board member of BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, the third largest bank by assets in Romania, the lender said in a statement Tuesday. Central Bank Approves Bogdan Dragoi as BRD Board Member.Romania's central bank has approved former finance minister Bogdan Dragoi as a board member of BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, the third largest bank by assets in Romania, the lender said in a statement Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]