Romanian Government to Raise Minimum Wage by up to 7.2% in 2020



Romania's government is considering raising the minimum wage by up to 7.2% in 2020, to RON2,230 from the current RON2,080, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said Tuesday. Romanian Government to Raise Minimum Wage by up to 7.2% in 2020.Romania's government is considering raising the minimum wage by up to 7.2% in 2020, to RON2,230 from the current RON2,080, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]