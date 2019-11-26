UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table"
Nov 26, 2019
UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table".
Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Velery Kuzmin was summoned urgently to the Romanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over a recent, unprecedented attack on the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta of Romania, official sources have told HotNews.ro.
[Read the article in HotNews]
- UPDATE In a statement later on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that it has pointed that the position of the Russian diplomatic mission was unacceptable.