UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table"



Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Velery Kuzmin was summoned urgently to the Romanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over a recent, unprecedented attack on the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta of Romania, official sources have told HotNews.ro.

UPDATE In a statement later on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that it has pointed that the position of the Russian diplomatic mission was unacceptable.

