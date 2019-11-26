Russia’s ambassador in Bucharest, summoned to Foreign Ministry for "unacceptable" position of diplomatic mission



Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with a recent posting on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission, which the Romanian side describes as "unacceptable". According to the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian diplomat spoke to a director general of the ministry. "Given the recent posts of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on social media, including regarding interpretations of Romania’s history, in the context of His Majesty Margareta’s speech, the Crown’s Custodian, at the Royal Evening of the diplomatic corps, on 21 November, Minister of Affairs Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu ordered that the Russian Ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, be called today to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a discussion was held at the level of director general," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a release for AGERPRES. In this context, the Romanian side stressed "the unacceptable character of the positions of the Russian diplomatic mission and reiterated the importance of avoiding unconstructive rhetoric and the need to maintain public discourse within the limits of diplomatic usages, in order to avoid a negative impact on bilateral relations". The Romanian side reiterated, points out the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the call for discussing the historical past within the specific institutional formats. He also "emphasized the importance of pragmatic approaches, based on respect for the principles and norms of international law, in order to contribute to the promotion of constructive relations between states, as well as the importance of respecting the values and symbols of each one". The speech of the Custodian of the Crown on 21 November was harshly criticized, in a text published a day later, on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. In the speech held at the Royal Evening of the diplomatic corps, the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, spoke about the security in the Black Sea region and about "the attacks of Russia".AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) Russia’s ambassador in Bucharest, summoned to Foreign Ministry for "unacceptable" position of diplomatic mission.Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in connection with a recent posting on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission, which the Romanian side describes as "unacceptable". According to the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian diplomat spoke to a director general of the ministry. "Given the recent posts of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on social media, including regarding interpretations of Romania’s history, in the context of His Majesty Margareta’s speech, the Crown’s Custodian, at the Royal Evening of the diplomatic corps, on 21 November, Minister of Affairs Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu ordered that the Russian Ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, be called today to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a discussion was held at the level of director general," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a release for AGERPRES. In this context, the Romanian side stressed "the unacceptable character of the positions of the Russian diplomatic mission and reiterated the importance of avoiding unconstructive rhetoric and the need to maintain public discourse within the limits of diplomatic usages, in order to avoid a negative impact on bilateral relations". The Romanian side reiterated, points out the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the call for discussing the historical past within the specific institutional formats. He also "emphasized the importance of pragmatic approaches, based on respect for the principles and norms of international law, in order to contribute to the promotion of constructive relations between states, as well as the importance of respecting the values and symbols of each one". The speech of the Custodian of the Crown on 21 November was harshly criticized, in a text published a day later, on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. In the speech held at the Royal Evening of the diplomatic corps, the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, spoke about the security in the Black Sea region and about "the attacks of Russia".AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Leadership of Romanian Social Democrats changed after troubled talks The leadership of Romania's biggest party, the Social Democrats (PSD), was dissolved late on Tuesday and an interim leader is taking over, sources told HotNews.ro as PSD bosses met in a special session. The news was later confirmed (...)



UBB, American researchers discover "flying dragon" in Transylvania A Romanian-American research team discovered a species of dwarf dinosaurs, that is called "the flying dragon", which presents elements unique in the world. "Albadraco - 'the flying dragon' of Transylvania, an important discovery of the Romanian-American research (...)



UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table" Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Velery Kuzmin was summoned urgently to the Romanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over a recent, unprecedented attack on the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta of Romania, official sources have told HotNews.ro.UPDATE In a statement later on Tuesday, the (...)



Ludovic Orban: Little by little PSD will get close to extinction Head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban refrained Tuesday from commenting on the current situation in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but stressed that this party is the Liberals' political adversary and "unless it understands that we are in a (...)



Romania's Prognosis Commission Lowers 2019 GDP Growth Projection to 4% Romania has lowered its economic growth projection for this year to 4%, from a previous forecast of 5.5%, according to the autumn forecast of the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission.



Central Bank Approves Bogdan Dragoi as BRD Board Member Romania's central bank has approved former finance minister Bogdan Dragoi as a board member of BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, the third largest bank by assets in Romania, the lender said in a statement Tuesday.



Romanian Government to Raise Minimum Wage by up to 7.2% in 2020 Romania's government is considering raising the minimum wage by up to 7.2% in 2020, to RON2,230 from the current RON2,080, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said Tuesday.

