PSD’s Dancila says tendering resignation, dignifying moment, not weakness display



Viorica Dancila has announced she is resigning as national chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), calling her action a dignifying moment, not a display of weakness. "I have understood the opinion of my colleagues, the fact that they want a reset of the party, the fact that someone has to own up to the result of the elections. It is not a moment of weakness, it is a dignifying moment and I believe that I had to resign my position as national chair of PSD. This is an action I took for the party. I think that I did everything I could to get a good result, to mobilise the electorate, but now, after discussions, I understood that a reset of the party is desired and that the reset requires a team to take over the leadership of the party, another vision, another manifesto," she said at a news conference at the end of a meeting of the PSD Executive Committee. As for her short term of office, Dancila said she couldn’t do much in five months. "Unfortunately, I could not do much in five months; it is very difficult to organise, try to gain confidence, try to form a united team. Had my tenure been longer, maybe the results would have been different, but I did my best," she said. Regarding the initial statement that she will not resign, Dancila said that what changed was the opinion of her colleagues. "[It was] the opinion of my colleagues. The colleagues considered that to be good for the party and it is normal when the colleagues think that a reset, a change is needed; that’s how a team works. My colleagues could not write my resignation. Had I not want to, I would have said: I am not stepping down," said Dancila. The former prime minister said she made the decision to resign because she really believes that the best methods should be found so that the party can go "full steam ahead." AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) PSD’s Dancila says tendering resignation, dignifying moment, not weakness display.Viorica Dancila has announced she is resigning as national chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), calling her action a dignifying moment, not a display of weakness. "I have understood the opinion of my colleagues, the fact that they want a reset of the party, the fact that someone has to own up to the result of the elections. It is not a moment of weakness, it is a dignifying moment and I believe that I had to resign my position as national chair of PSD. This is an action I took for the party. I think that I did everything I could to get a good result, to mobilise the electorate, but now, after discussions, I understood that a reset of the party is desired and that the reset requires a team to take over the leadership of the party, another vision, another manifesto," she said at a news conference at the end of a meeting of the PSD Executive Committee. As for her short term of office, Dancila said she couldn’t do much in five months. "Unfortunately, I could not do much in five months; it is very difficult to organise, try to gain confidence, try to form a united team. Had my tenure been longer, maybe the results would have been different, but I did my best," she said. Regarding the initial statement that she will not resign, Dancila said that what changed was the opinion of her colleagues. "[It was] the opinion of my colleagues. The colleagues considered that to be good for the party and it is normal when the colleagues think that a reset, a change is needed; that’s how a team works. My colleagues could not write my resignation. Had I not want to, I would have said: I am not stepping down," said Dancila. The former prime minister said she made the decision to resign because she really believes that the best methods should be found so that the party can go "full steam ahead." AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carrefour Unveils New Proximity Store Concept With The Opening Of Carrefour Express Globalworth French retailer Carrefour has launched a new proximity store concept locally, along with the opening of Carrefour Express Globalwoth, which includes a space for BIO products, a Food2Go space for people looking to eat lunch or have a quick snack, and a (...)



Below-3pct deficit only possible with public spending cuts, leaner public sector Without a falling trend in public spending and without a leaner public sector keeping the government deficit below 3pct will not be possible, Bogdan-Octavian Cozmanca, deputy chair of the Fiscal Council, warned on Thursday at a specialist seminar. "Cutting spending in the implementation of (...)



Telecom Regulator: Implementation Of 5G Network To Generate EUR4.7B Revenue In Romania The implementation of 5G telecommunications services will impact Romania’s economy by generating revenue of EUR4.7 billion and creating over 252,000 jobs, Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM told news agency MEDIAFAX.



Hair Care Product Market Up One Third to EUR140M in Four Years Romanian consumers spent almost EUR142 million on hair care products - shampoo, conditioner and hair treatments last year. The figure does not include the sales of hair coloring products, for instance.



Romania Plans To List At Least 20% Of CEC Bank Shares On Bucharest Stock Market, Says Minister Finance Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday told private television B1 TV that the plan is to list at least 20% of the shares of state-owned lender CEC Bank, besides the plan to list state-run energy company Hidroelectrica, as stipulated in the governing program of the ruling liberal (...)



Difficult Mission for Finance Ministry at Yearend: Funding the Deficit Raising the budget deficit from 2.8% to 4.3% of GDP, which the Finance Ministry proposed to be able to close 2019 books, was easy on paper. Now it has to find the money to fund this deficit on the domestic or foreign markets.



Pascal Bruckner launches his most recent novel in Bucharest French writer Pascal Bruckner on Wednesday evening launched in Bucharest his most recent novel, "A Year And A Day." Organised by the TREI publishing house, the event took place at the Humanitas bookstore downtown, attracting a large audience. At the end, the author signed a number of (...)

