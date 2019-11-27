PM Orban: We’ll try to make corrections to Ordinance No.114 - a criminal normative act



The Government will try to correct Ordinance No.114, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated within a conference at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies on Wednesday, labeling this normative act as a "criminal" one. He participated in the conference called "Budget and Taxation 2020: From public policy to Business" organised by CursDeGuvernare.ro, with the support of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) and the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE). According to Orban, the Government will try to make "corrections to Ordinance No.114, which is a criminal normative act that creates serious problems in all areas of activity." He said that the respective corrections "are in progress" and there are two versions. One of the versions, said Orban, is that of creating a majority so that the corrections pass at parliamentary level. "This is the solution which, from my point of view, is the best," the PM explained. In case it isn’t agreed, "most probably, there will be an assumption of responsibility," Ludovic Orban added. "We prefer to establish together with our partners who voted for the Government investiture a common formula to support and pass it through the Deputies’ Chamber," he pointed out. In respect to eliminating gas and electricity price ceilings, Orban spoke of a possible "period of transition of six-nine months, one year maximum." The Government head added that the amendments to the banking duty will be made "as soon as possible." "As soon as possible. These are included in Ordinance No.114 and our goal is to amend Ordinance No.114 by the end of the year," the PM explained. In his view, "the great sin" of the previous governances" was the legislative instability of the Fiscal Code," which placed society "in a state of turmoil, of continuous adaptation." "Honesty is needed, truth must be said. (...) The budget was dishonest. 