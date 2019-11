VIG Underwritings In Romania Down 12.9% YoY To EUR342M In Jan-Sept 2019



Gross premiums underwritten by the companies held by Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) in Romania fell 12.9% on the year to EUR342 million, due to a 51% drop in underwritings on the third-party motor vehicle insurance premiums (RCA) segment, VIG said in a financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]